COVID testing site announced
WATERLOO — The Indiana State Department of Health is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic at the New Hope Christian Center, 900 S. Wayne St., Waterloo from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today.
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be on hand to vaccinate people ages 5 and older. Flu vaccine will also be available (ages 3 and up). People can register at ourshot.in.gov. Walk-ins are welcome.
