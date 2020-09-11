AUBURN — More than 30 police officers and firefighters, 10 police K-9s, two drones and a boat joined in the search for a missing Auburn teenager Thursday.
The search stretched from one side of Auburn to the other, but in the end, Garrett Police officers found Aaron Smith, 16, unharmed except for his bruised bare feet and walking in their city, nearly six miles east of his home, more than 20 hours after he disappeared.
“Neighbors, friends, community members, it felt like every single person in our community was banding together to help us bring our son home,” his mother, Ashley Smith, wrote in a Facebook post Friday.
“I can say that this was a little more challenging than most” missing-person searches, said Auburn Police Lt. Martin D. McCoy, who coordinated the efforts from Auburn Police headquarters, while Detective Corey Heffelfinger took command in the field.
Smith’s parents reported him missing Wednesday at 10 p.m.
“Immediately, there were several officers at my residence, ready to help and search however they could,” Mrs. Smith said. “I cannot stress enough how incredible the sincerity was that we felt from every single officer of the Auburn Police Department.”
Auburn Police officers and DeKalb County sheriff’s deputies searched the Smiths’ neighborhood on foot through the night with no success, however.
When McCoy came on duty Thursday at 6 a.m., he conferred with Heffelfinger. McCoy said they decided that because the teenager is autistic, he should be considered endangered.
On Facebook, Smith’s mother described Aaron as "high-functioning autistic with low emotional intelligence." She said he is “very gifted with mathematics, computer programming and music.” On Wednesday, however, he was grieving a recent loss in his family.
Police changed Smith’s status on the National Crime Information Center from missing to endangered, which allowed them to issue a Silver Alert. They distributed information and a description of Smith through social media, including the City of Auburn Facebook page.
Police asked the Ring Doorbell Neighborhood App for any video that might be helpful, and also asked the Auburn Parks Department and McKenney-Harrison Elementary School to review their video files.
DeKalb County Central Communications contacted DeKalb High School, which shared Smith’s information with all bus drivers.
Auburn Police officers began a second search effort at 7 a.m. and asked other police agencies to help. Auburn assigned 11 officers and three K-9s to searching wooded areas and door-to-door canvasing.
Police handed out more than 350 flyers about the search in Smith’s southeast Auburn neighborhood and at all fast-food restaurants in Auburn and other businesses.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources sent four officers with a boat. They searched several retention ponds in the area and the fishing pond at Rieke Park on the city’s northwest side. The Auburn Fire Department assigned four firefighters to help the DNR.
The Indiana Search and Rescue Team responded with seven officers and seven tracking K-9s to assist with the ground search.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office provided four officers and two drones.
The Garrett Police Department’s on-duty officers checked all of the city’s parks, The JAM Recreation Center and other areas in their city.
DeKalb County Central Communications dispatchers assisted by documenting times and tips for future reference and handling a high volume of radio traffic, McCoy said.
The Auburn Water Department unlocked gates so police could search in the area of Smith Acres Parks.
The National Center for Missing or Exploited Children offered assistance, which Auburn Police accepted. The center made handbills and sent a Team Adam investigator, who arrived around 1 p.m. from the South Bend area and to help in the search.
“At approximately 4:25 (p.m.) we caught our first solid lead,” McCoy said, after several possible sightings had proved fruitless.
“A citizen in the 300 block of West 7th had checked their home camera after seeing the social media post and thought it may have filmed Aaron walking through her yard,” McCoy said. “The video was shown to the parents, who confirmed that it was Aaron.”
Mrs. Smith said the security footage showed her son walking past the 7th Street home at 1:40 a.m. Thursday.
Police shifted their search area to the west side of Auburn, again using tracking dogs, drones, foot searches and door-to-door contract. DNR conservation officers searched the Rieke Park pond.
“We were still actively searching until 6:23 p.m., when Garrett Police radioed that they had a person walking in their city that matched the description” of Smith, McCoy said. “He was brought to the Auburn Police Department, where his identity was confirmed. He appeared in good health, but EMS was called to check him. Parents were called and were reunited with their son.”
Mrs. Smith said her son was walking barefoot near downtown Garrett when he was spotted. A short time earlier, he had visited a grotto in Garrett, on Ijams Street near St. Joseph Catholic Church, where the Smith family often used to pray.
She learned that during her son’s 20-hour absence, “He had wandered Auburn for hours through the night, he wandered the train tracks in the dense fog, nearly being hit by a train, his legs, feet and arms were scraped and bruised from wandering recklessly.”
When she met her son at the Garrett Police station, Mrs. Smith said, “A detective told him just how many people cared for him, worried about him, prayed for him, searched tirelessly for him, and how much he was loved.”
At that moment, she said, “The love of our community broke through the lies that had led him to feel that his life didn't matter. The love of our community brought my son back to me.”
She added, “Every single officer in the Auburn Police Department seemed as overjoyed as I did that he had been found safely.”
“This was truly a team effort by all involved, with good cooperation and communication by all,” McCoy concluded. “APD wants to thank everyone who assisted.”
“I want to thank, a thousand times, everyone who played even the smallest part in bringing our son safely back to us,” Mrs. Smith wrote. “Even if all you did was click ‘share’ on social media when Aaron's picture came up, you played a part in bringing him home.”
Mrs. Smith added about her son’s ordeal, “I really thought yesterday that I might never hear his beautiful music again. But this morning, I woke up to the sound of him playing the piano, and my heart is so, so full.”
