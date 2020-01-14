AUBURN — A fire that heavily damaged a rural Auburn home Monday morning flared up again early Tuesday, Auburn Fire Chief Michael VanZile said.
Auburn firefighters returned to 4437 S.R. 8 east of Auburn for an alarm at 3:23 a.m. Tuesday. A small fire had ignited in an upstairs bedroom of the house.
Butler and Garrett fire departments joined Auburn firefighters at the scene Tuesday, VanZile said.
The original fire in the house was reported Monday at 7:27 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a two-story house with heavy fire coming from the second floor and the rear of the home, owned by Nicole Miller.
The home and its contents were heavily damaged by Monday’s fire, VanZile said. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Auburn Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.