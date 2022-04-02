Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Town Council, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, 215 S. Broadway.
6 p.m. — Altona Town Board, Altona Town Hall, 1312 W. Quincy St.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
Noon — Auburn Redevelopment Commission, City Hall council chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn.
4 p.m. — Ashley Park Board, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser Ave.
Friday
9 a.m. — DeKalb County Council Tax Abatement Committee, meeting at DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership, 112 S. Jackson St., Auburn, Indiana. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss guidelines and procedures to obtain a tax abatement in which the DeKalb County Council is the designating body, and any other necessary matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.