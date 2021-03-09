AUBURN —Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 13 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I last week.
Norman Deam of the 200 block of East 16th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 540 days of incarceration for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Billy J. Ross of the 6200 block of C.R. 24, Butler, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except 10 days, and two years of probation for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was fined $250, and his driving license was suspended for one year, with special driving privileges granted.
Aubrey McClintock of the 100 block of Shoup Street, Angola, was sentenced to 547 days of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, and 487 days of probation for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. McClintock received credit for 22 days he served in jail while the case was pending.
Michelle S. Hensley of the 1100 block of Steve Street, Auburn, received a 540-day suspended sentence and 540 days of probation for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Taron Terrell Swazer of the 5900 block of South Bend Drive, Fort Wayne, received a 90-day suspended sentence and was fined $150 for carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle never having received a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Adam L. Buell of the 300 block of Wall Street, Angola, was sentenced to 120 days of incarceration, all suspended except eight days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $250. His driving license was suspended for 150 days, retroactive to Aug. 19, 2020.
Amanda Lohrey of the 10000 bloc of North S.R. 3, Kendallville, was sentenced to 900 days of incarceration, all suspended except 540 days, for forgery, a Level 6 felony. The first 270 days must be served in jail, and the balance may be served on community corrections. She was placed on probation for 360 days.
Cassandra May of the 100 block of West River Street, Edgerton, Ohio, received a 90-day suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $100 for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nicole Bradbury of the 1000 block of West Wayne Street, Paulding, Ohio, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except five days, with credit for time served, for theft, a Class A misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for one year and was fined $100.
Nathanael Collins of the 4300 block of C.R. 28, Waterloo, was sentenced to 540 days of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and was fined $250. His driving license was suspended for one year, retroactive to the date of the original suspension.
Kimberly Fickes of the 200 block of South Franklin Street, Waterloo, received a 60-day suspended sentence and one year of probation for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kendra Allemond of North Music Drive, Garrett, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except two days, with credit for time served, for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor, and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, a Class B misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for one year.
Nicole Medina of the 100 block of East Quincy Street, Garrett, was fined $100 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
