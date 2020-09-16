AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday reported the death of a DeKalb County resident who had COVID-19.
The person who died was age 70. The department did not release any other information.
The death is the 13th of a DeKalb County resident who was infected with the coronavirus and the sixth since Sept. 9.
The department also reported six new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
They raise the county’s total to 437 cases since March and 86 so far in September. The county recorded one case in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June, 56 in July and 137 in August.
Monday’s new patients are ages 8, 16 and 39, all recovering at their homes, and ages 49, 56 and 86 with no further information, a news release said.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 46 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of two since Tuesday, with 15 admitted to intensive-care units.
The health department recently issued an expanded set of guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
Prior to Aug. 24, DeKalb County had recorded only four deaths total in the five months since its first COVID-19 case in late March.
The county has been battling a serious outbreak of COVID-19 at The Laurels of DeKalb nursing home in Butler, although the health department has not directly confirmed that new deaths are coming from the facility.
The state’s long-term care dashboard on Wednesday reported fewer than five deaths from that facility, although that data is as of Sept. 9. as the dashboard runs a week in lag.
No new deaths were reported elsewhere in the four-county area. Noble County has had 32 deaths to date, LaGrange County sits at 11 and Steuben County has lost seven residents since March.
Statewide, cases of COVID-19 dipped again on Wednesday, while positivity rates hold below the 5% mark where the state wants to see them.
State numbers lower
Lower numbers midweek aren’t unusual for Indiana, as cases usually rise to their highest points during the Thursday/Friday/Saturday period, but a continuing low positivity rate is a good sign for the state.
In Wednesday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, the state recorded 580 new cases of COVID-19, down from Tuesday’s total of 689.
The result did come on lower overall testing, about 14,000 compared to nearly 18,000 on Tuesday, which resulted in a higher positivity rate of 4.14%. That return rate, however, is still below the 5% threshold that state health officials say they’d like Indiana to stay below, and lower than recently, when daily positivity rates have been 4.5%-5% and higher.
The state logged 12 deaths Wednesday, a second day of double-digit deaths after recording 20 in Tuesday’s report.
Locally, Steuben and LaGrange counties each added just one new case Wednesday, and Noble County was unchanged.
