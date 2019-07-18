AUBURN — The first two weeks of security scanning at the DeKalb County Courthouse have gone smoothly, Sheriff David Cserep II said this week.
On July 1, the county began using a new, clear plexiglas scanning booth at the building’s north entrance. Everyone entering the courthouse now must use that entrance, except for a few law enforcement and criminal justice officials.
A scanning system checks visitors for weapons. County officials now prohibit the general public from bringing cellphones into the courthouse.
So far, sheriff’s deputies overseeing the scanner have not confiscated any items from people entering the courthouse. Those who attempt to carry in cellphones are being asked to return them to their vehicles.
“I was anticipating more complaints than I received, but everything seems to be going well,” Cserep said. “It’s because of the people who are working there. The three officers that work it, they’re polite, they are courteous to the public, and that’s what we expect them to do.”
Cserep said he hopes to install a microphone system for the entryway, so it will be easier for the deputies to speak with visitors. The courthouse sees an average of 100-150 visitors per day, he said.
Nearly all courthouse employees must use the new entrance. Cserep said that has not caused problems.
“We make it as easy as possible,” the sheriff said. “We don’t want to encumber them to get to work. We just want to make sure it’s safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.