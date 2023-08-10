AUBURN — A Spencerville man Thursday was sentenced to 140 years behind bars after being found guilty on all charges in a case involving neglect, exploitation and conspiracy to molest infant twins.
Billy R. Burrow Jr., 33, the 6900 block of S.R. 1, was convicted of neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury, a Level 1 felony; two counts of conspiracy to commit child molesting, both Level 1 felonies; two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, both Level 3 felonies; and child exploitation, a Level 5 felony, after a four-day jury trial in DeKalb Superior Court I in June. He also was found to be a repeat sexual offender.
Burrow faced a sentence of up to 168 years.
Thursday, Judge Adam Squiller sentenced Burrow to 40 years on the Level 1 felony neglect charge; six years on each of the Level 3 felony neglect charge; 35 years years on one of the conspiracy charges and 40 years on the other; three years on the child exploitation charge; and 10 years for being a repeat sexual offender.
During the trial, DeKalb County Sheriff Brady Thomas, who at the time was a detective with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, said he became involved in an investigation regarding child abuse on Oct. 13, 2021. He was advised by the Department of Child Services that a five-month-old girl was at Riley Hospital for Children with a life-threatening, traumatic brain injury.
The jury also heard from child abuse pediatrician Dr. Tara Holloran that the catastrophic brain injury was characteristic of a violent acceleration-deceleration injury, or injury caused by shaking.
X-rays performed on the baby girl and her twin brother showed healing fractures on the babies’ ribs, Holloran testified.
The jury also heard testimony from Amanda Allard, who had been a co-defendant and faced similar charges as Burrow.
Allard acknowledged she had admitted to leaving the infant girl and her twin brother with Burrow, knowing that he was a risk to the children.
Allard also acknowledged that she and Burrow participated in text message conversations involving sex, pornography and child pornography. She also acknowledged that there were messages that described sex acts they would do to the babies and the use of sex toys on the baby girl. She also agreed that they sent pornographic images and child pornography back and forth.
In June, Allard received a 20-year sentence for her role in the abuse of the infant twins. She had pleaded guilty to two counts of neglect of a dependent, both Level 3 felonies, as part of a plea agreement. In exchange for her plea, Allard had been required to testify truthfully in criminal and Department of Child Services proceedings involving Burrow.
During Thursday’s sentencing hearing, the court heard victim impact statements on behalf of the twins from their Indiana Department of Child Services family case manager and their foster mother.
The family case manager said Burrow had stripped away the girl’s right to make choices for herself and may have severely limited the boy’s. Both the case worker and foster mother spoke of the severe medical conditions experienced by the girl as a result of Burrow’s actions, as well as the emotional toll they will have on the boy as he processes what happened to him and his sister.
The foster mother told the court that every time the girl is admitted to hospital, she wonders if “this will be it” — will this be the time she has to pick out a tiny pink casket?
She said her heart breaks thinking of all the uncertainties the girl’s life holds and she wonders how the boy will respond to questions about his sister as he grows older.
“Will he have survivor guilt?” she added. “How much therapy will he need to comprehend and process what happened?”
She told the court that Burrow deserves to serve the remainder of his life behind bars.
DeKalb County Prosecutor Neal Blythe noted Burrow’s criminal behavior started when he was a teenager and that significant resources were committed to him to try to correct his criminal behavior.
Blythe noted that Burrow had been released from prison about a year prior to the incident.
“Mr. Burrow has taken zero responsibility for his actions, not that I would expect him to I guess,” Blythe added.
Blythe pointed to a letter written by the children’s foster mother that described Burrow as a predator, adding that a predator has no purpose except as a reminder that evil does exist, and one that needs to be separated from the rest of us.
Blythe said while incarcerated at the DeKalb County Jail, Burrow has continued to cause significant problems and has made threats to harm jail officers or members of their families.
Blythe said that before the twins were born, Burrow planned and conspired to abuse the children in the most horrific way.
He said the case is, undoubtedly, one of the worst he has handled in his nearly 20 years as a prosecutor.
Blythe recommended a total sentence to 155 years.
Burrow’s attorney, Kevin Likes, asked the court to consider whether the two charges involving conspiracy to commit child molesting could represent a single episode, as well as the charges involving the Level 3 felonies.
Likes recommended a maximum sentence of 94 years.
Squiller said, in his view, the evidence supporting the jury’s verdict was “overwhelmingly strong.”
He said Burrow is an individual who cannot be trusted in the community for any period of time, and if he is in the community, he is exceptionally likely to harm more people.
Squiller said Burrow “targets the most vulnerable and defenseless people he can find,” and causes “unthinkable harm.”
Squiller said text messages, communications and images presented at trial showed Burrow’s clear intention to change the children into sex slaves for his own gratification.
“The only thing that stopped him were his own violent tendencies,” Squiller added.
Burrow received credit for 658 days served in jail while the case was pending.
Burrow said he plans to appeal. Squiller appointed attorney Gregory Fumarolo to represent him.
