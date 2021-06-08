AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian School of Auburn celebrated 51 graduates Sunday in a ceremony at County Line Church of God.
The class chose Romans 15:13 as the class verse. It was shared by class president Vanessa Lehman, who encouraged her fellow students to live a life of hope.
Among the graduates were:
• 37 who graduated with dual-enrollment honors by taking two or more college courses while still in high school;
• 29 honors diplomas;
• 16 Alpha/Omega students who have attended Lakewood Park Christian School since kindergarten;
• two with military honors;
• four Spanish Honor Society members; and
• 23 National Honor Society members.
The valedictorian, Emily Burris, addressed her classmates, challenging them to “find your people” as they break out into the world.
Salutatorian McKenzie Shepherd shared fond memories and thanked faculty, her fellow students and family for all of their support.
Superintendent Dr. Robert Burris encouraged the class of 2021 to not compare themselves “to perfect buckets,” noting that even an old bucket has value.
A favorite tradition continued during the ceremony in which students had an opportunity to recognize their families with the gift of a rose and a warm embrace.
Leslie Talarico and her daughter, Francesca, performed a duet during the tender family recognition moment.
Pastor James Pettit dedicated the class of 2021, encouraging them to live their lives as a reflection of Christ.
