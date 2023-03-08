AUBURN — The Auburn Board of Works approved bids for some major projects at Tuesday’s meeting.
Department of Building, Planning and Development Administrator Kellie Knauer said Centimark submitted the lowest responsive bid at $496,500 to replace the roof at Auburn City Hall. The DBPD was cited by Mayor Mike Ley for its efforts in getting the project to this point.
The Board of Works accepted that bid and approved the contract for Centimark to do the roof repair work.
Board members Herb Horrom and Danny McAfee approved the infrastructure plans and a surety bond for the six-lot Auburn Crossing subdivision at the northeast quadrant of S.R. 8 and Interstate 69. Knauer said all routing among department heads has been completed.
City Engineer Daryl McConnell presented bids for the Wayne Street milling and resurfacing project and professional engineering work for the Baxter Street water main and sanitary sewer replacement.
Five companies submitted bids for the Wayne Street milling work, with Wayne Asphalt submitting the lowest bid at $85,679.63.
A&Z Engineering was hired to do engineering of the Baxter Street project at a cost of $60,390.00. A&Z’s work will include topographic survey, design, utility coordination, permitting, bidding and construction administration.
In his presentation letter to the Board of Works, McConnell said Baxter is in need of total street reconstruction. The intent is to apply for a 50-50 Community Crossings matching grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation, with a goal of scheduling the work for the spring of 2025.
Clerk-Treasurer Patricia Miller received permission to write off $11,000.17 in utility accounts and $9,260.04 to Auburn Essential Services as bad debt.
Parks and Recreation Superintendent Eric Ditmars received approval to purchase of a John Deere UTV and trade-in of a current UTV, declaring that as surplus.
Board members also approved a $38,000 bid from Ben Davis Ford for a new pickup for the park department while declaring a 2006 GMC 1500 series as surplus.
S&S Directional Boring submitted an $8,038 bid for directional boring under Cedar Creek in Eckhart Park.
Ditmars said electric and AES lines will be located away from the bridge, with work to begin in July. A previous contractor was unable to do the boring work, Ditmars noted.
Two pipes – a 3-inch diameter and 1 1/4-inch – will go under the creek to feed electricity to the pavilion in the park south of Cedar Creek and for AES to connect to Auburn Gear. The project already has approval from the DeKalb County Drainage Board, he said.
“They are crucial lines of support for Auburn Gear and obviously for the rental side of Eckhart Park,” Ditmars stated.
Assistant Police Chief Sean Miller received permission for two street closures for DeKalb County Visitors Bureau/Auburn Main Street First Friday events.
The Midwest Microcar Club will visit Auburn on Friday, June 2, with the 100 and 200 blocks of South Main Street closed from 5-8 p.m.
The AACA will visit Auburn Friday, July 7 from 5-8 p.m., with South Main Street closed between 7th and 9th streets, 9th street between Main and Cedar, and South Cedar Street between 7th and 9th streets.
No parking signs will be placed along 7th Street between Indiana Avenue and Cedar Street and on Cedar Street to Ensley Avenue for Trooper James Bailey’s funeral procession.
The board authorized two requests from Street Superintendent Bill Brandon. The city will purchase a 2023 Ford F600 cab chassis from Ben Davis Ford for $55,137; and a nine-foot dump bed and equipment for $40,526 and a Boss plow for $8,940, both from WA Jones of Columbia City.
On Brandon’s recommendation, the board approved raising prices in the city’s residential sidewalk program. Sidewalks will increase from $13 per linear foot to $14. Driveway approaches, as needed, will be $6 per linear foot, up from $5.
Brandon told the Board of Works concrete costs increased by $14.50 per cubic yard, and one vendor is expecting another $8 increase this summer.
“We’re trying to keep it as tight as we can,” Ley said. “I’m pleased with the pricing we got.”
Water Pollution Control Superintendent Todd Sattison received permission to replace a raw sewage pump for the main head works at the wastewater treatment plant from Zion Water Solutions for $45,405. Sattison noted this is the sole source for that pump.
