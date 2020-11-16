AUBURN — A Christmas Roll this Saturday night will replace the annual Christmas Stroll this year, the Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club announced.
Homeowners are decorating the outsides of the their houses so participants can roll by in their cars to see the beautiful lights Saturday from 5-10 p.m.
The starting point will be Greenhurst Office Suites, 1710 N. Main St., Auburn, where attendees can pick up a complete list of those participating on the Roll. Freewill donations will be accepted.
A 65-inch TV donated by Oak Partners will be given away on Saturday after the Christmas Roll ends at 10 p.m. Raffle tickets are available now from Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club members or can be purchased at the starting point of the Christmas Roll on Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m. Tickets are priced at $2 apiece or three for $5.
Proceeds will benefit the Share the Warmth Program through Catholic Charities in Auburn through the purchase of winter coats, hats, scarves and gloves.
