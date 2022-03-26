Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
2:30 p.m. — Joint DeKalb/Noble County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn, to discuss phase II of the reconstruction of the William Bickel tile drain no. 133-00-0.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Redevelopment Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Plan Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
Tuesday
10 a.m. — DeKalb County Election Board, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. — Waterloo Redevelopment Commission, Town Hall.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
