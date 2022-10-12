AUBURN — DeKalb County’s annual tax sale netted more than $561,000 in delinquent taxes, from 26 of the 64 properties that were on this year’s sale list.
This year’s sale closely mirrored the 2021 sale although total net prices recouped were down over $100,000. The 2021 sale saw 27 of 130 properties sell at a net of more than $698,000.
Before Tuesday’s sale 68 of the county’s original 132 parcels which were 18 months overdue on taxes were redeemed.
Properties head to the annual tax sale if the owners have missed three consecutive due dates. The action, held annually in October in DeKalb County, offers tax liens to buyers on delinquent properties that aren’t redeemed. The buyers pay the overdue amount in full in exchange for a new lien, which they can then pursue the property’s titled owner to repay.
Tax liens are an investment opportunity for tax sale buyers, who earn a percentage return if the owner pays off the lien. If not, after a year’s time the lien holder can petition the court for a tax deed, which then confers title and ownership of the property to them.
The majority of the properties that didn’t sell — most of them are annual repeats on the list or are generally plots of land that have no functional use or have unpaid amounts well exceeding the land’s value, therefore generating no interest from buyers.
Of the 26 parcels sold on Tuesday, six were commercial and 20 were residential properties. Of the remaining 38 parcels, 27 had been offered one or more times in the previous years with a combined delinquent taxes of $325,711.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.