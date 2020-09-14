AUBURN — The City of Auburn began street improvements Monday on North Street between Indiana Avenue and Grandstaff Drive.
Isolated sections of concrete will be removed and replaced with new concrete. The entire street surface then will be milled and covered with an asphalt overlay.
During the entire project, only eastbound traffic will be allowed. Westbound traffic will be detoured using Indiana Avenue, 7th Street (S.R. 8) and Grandstaff Drive.
The Auburn Street Department estimates the project will continue for 6-8 weeks until completion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.