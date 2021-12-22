AUBURN — After a slow start, the city’s Community Cat Program is beginning to see some successes.
Brandy Coburn, executive assistant for Mayor Mike Ley, updated the Auburn Common Council on the program during Tuesday night’s meeting. Coburn has taken the lead on the program until the new DeKalb Humane Society is complete.
Since the start of the program on July 6, things have been slow due to lack of funds — the program is being operated completely from donations — and the needed traps to trap the animals.
To date, the program has trapped 18 cats to be neutered and returned them to the wild.
The Community Cat Program is a combined effort between the city and the DeKalb Humane Society to address the issue of feral cats in the city. Neutering those animals will help to lower the reproduction rate of feral cats.
Coburn is currently working with Humane Fort Wayne which provides the service for $35 an animal. Humane Fort Wayne will also evaluate each of the animals and provide any other medical needs.
Coburn said she has personally trapped 14 feral cats with Community Cat providers — volunteers from around the city — trapping the other four.
The program, which is in its infancy, is still in need of donations and Community Cat providers who will volunteer to trap the animals and take them to Fort Wayne for the procedure. There is also a need for more traps. The program currently has seven which were donated by area businesses.
In response to a question by Councilman Mike Walter, Coburn said she is working closely with officers from the Auburn Police Department when complaints of feral cats are made.
She said that any time the department receives a complaint, it is passed on to her.
Mayor Mike Ley said the program is still a work in progress.
“One thing we have found out is there is a lot of feral cats out there and we haven’t even scraped the surface,” he said.
Anyone who wants additional information on the project or wishes to donate can contact Coburn at bmcoburn@ci.auburn.in.us.
During the meeting, the mayor updated the council on a project the city has undertaken with a Purdue University student who will be working on a senior project involving the city. The student, who is part of the architectural program, is going to study the Interstate 69 corridor and S.R. 8.
The student will be drawing up proposals to beautify and landscape the corridor and its four quadrants to make the city welcoming to visitors. She will work closely with representatives from the city and Indiana Department of Transportation. The renderings will be considered by the city as it looks to beautify the area during INDOT’s reconstruction of S.R. 8 in 2026.
INDOT has plans to reconstruct west 7th Street/S.R. 8 in 2026. Ley said that reconstruction will include median strips down the center of the roadway.
He said this just makes sense, because the student is doing it for free.
