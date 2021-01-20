AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,444 since the start of the pandemic and 434 in January.
The new patients include none between birth and age 10; two between ages 11-20; five from 21-30 years of age; four between 31-40; three who are 41-50 years old; three who are 51-60; four who are 61-70; three who are 71-80; one who is 81-90 and none between ages 91 and 100.
It marked the first time in 13 days that anyone over the age of 80 was diagnosed as a new patient in DeKalb County.
A total of 73 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, including five so far in January.
Steuben resident dies
Steuben County recorded one new coronavirus death in Wednesday’s state report.
Statewide and locally, however, Indiana continues to see improvement in its COVID-19 numbers.
In Steuben County, the county’s 44th death overall occurred Tuesday and was a person in his or 60s, according to the state.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, one has been a person in his or her 40s, nine have been people in their 60s, 10 deaths have been people in their 70s, and 24 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
A total of 62 deaths were reported statewide on Wednesday. Deaths have declined this month, with the state averaging 62 per day so far in January compared to 79 per day in December.
Meanwhile, case counts continue to show marked improvement even compared to a few weeks ago, with the state logging 2,877 new cases on the day. That’s the lowest total on a Wednesday since Oct. 28. as cases continue to run below last week and continue on a downward trend.
Testing numbers were strong Wednesday at about 46,500 total tests, resulting in a daily positivity of just 6.18%. That’s the lowest one-day return since Oct. 18.
Statewide hospitalization numbers have continued to decline, dropping to 2,302 patients in treatment. The hospital census has dropped on 12 out of the last 13 days as patient numbers decline.
Locally, case counts were up a bit compared to previous days in some counties, but still running lower overall lately.
Noble County added 30 new cases of COVID-19, while LaGrange County added 10 and Steuben County had five recorded.
