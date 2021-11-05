AUBURN — Hearten House Gospel Rescue Mission executive director Marisa McKenzie could barely contain her excitement Wednesday afternoon as she held a giant-sized pair of scissors, ready to cut a red ribbon, at the mission’s new home in Auburn.
A large crowd of supporters had gathered at the house, located at 1304 Center St., for a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony.
Since opening its doors in Auburn in 2018 in a small property at 816 W. 7th St., Hearten House has provided a home for hurting women, and beds are always full.
The new location will allow the mission to double its capacity and accommodate 16 women, McKenzie said.
“This is such an honor. When we first opened in 2018, we had a little tiny house. And we were grateful for that little tiny house, because it was better than what we had,” McKenzie said.
“Our women, when they come to us, they’re hurting and they’re homeless. And even when we opened our doors, it was just awesome to be able to offer them a safe place where love is what changes our women. ... We’re so excited to be able to double our capacity with 16 beds here.”
Sitting on 2.7 acres, the 4,700-square-foot home boasts five bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms, three kitchens, two large communal gathering areas, three levels and a large barn. The house also will provide space for quality visitations and one-on-one time for moms and their children.
McKenzie said Hearten House hopes to move into its new facility at the end of this month.
She noted the natural beauty of this property will enable Hearten House to host events such as family fun days and graduation ceremonies for its women.
“Our women will be able to do a prayer walk outside and just find some peace and serenity throughout the day. And most important, we are able to provide this for our women and teach them of their true value and worth and love them through the process of the many changes that they will experience throughout their stay here. We are so honored,” McKenzie said.
She became emotional when expressing her gratitude for the support the mission has received from the community.
“It makes me want to tear up when I think about how generous this community is and all of the supporters who’ve come to us and helped us, who have prayed for us, who have volunteered their time, their blood, sweat and tears, into getting this ready,” McKenzie said.
“All of our donors who generously gave, we just want to thank you all so much … I wish that you could see what I get to see every day — the huge life transformation that happens. Our women, when they come to us, they’re hurting and they just feel hopeless and helpless, and when they leave, they’re strong and courageous. They go out and they change this community, and they change the course of their children’s lives.”
To raise funds necessary for the move and associated expenses, Hearten House launched a capital campaign with the goal of raising $500,000.
“The house is paid for. We reached our goal in 56 days,” McKenzie said Wednesday.
“It’s definitely a group effort, and I’m so grateful for each one of you, from the bottom of my heart.”
