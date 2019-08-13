AUBURN — A Garrett man was sentenced to 180 days of incarceration for carrying a handgun without a license by DeKalb County Judge Monte Brown Monday.
Roy Jarnagin, 50, of the 1300 block of West Quincy Street pleaded guilty to the Level 5 felony as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II. The sentence may be served on community corrections.
As part of the agreement, a charge of leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor, was dismissed.
Brown ordered that the handgun be destroyed.
