Local officers make 5 arrests Nov. 23-25
AUBURN — County police officers made 5 arrests Nov. 23-25 according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Victor Hernandez, 68, of the 600 block of C.R. 20, Corunna, was arrested at 4:52 p.m. Nov. 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Ranjit Singhghotra, 43, of Valley Stream, New York, was arrested at 12:56 p.m. Nov. 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Michael Molina, 34, of the 2700 block of C.R. 56, Auburn, was arrested at 5:19 p.m. Nov. 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of criminal confinement, a Level 6 felony; domestic battery, resisting law enforcement and interference with reporting a crime, all Class A misdemeanors and battery, a Class B misdemeanor.
Nathan Gross, 38, of the 1600 block of South Road, Garrett, was arrested at 1:50 a.m. Nov. 25 by Garrett Police on charges of intimidation and unauthorized residential entry, both Level 6 felonies.
Massiniliano Tosato, 47, of Colle Padova, Italy, was arrested at 6:36 a.m. Nov. 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
