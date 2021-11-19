FORT WAYNE — Flipping the switch, which illuminated thousands of twinkling holiday lights at the Blue Jacket’s 2021 Fantasy of Lights was 12-year-old Faithlynn Bruning, of Garrett.
Bruning kicked off her holiday season Tuesday night in Fort Wayne at the Fantasy of Lights something she has done with her family many times.
Laneigh Bruning, Faithlynn’s mother said the family enjoys the light display.
Blue Jacket Executive Director Tony Hudson said Bruning is a typical 12-year-old girl who has gone through some extraordinary experiences.
Bruning enjoys the holidays and being a part of her youth group.
She has several different medical conditions that have caused her to require 13 brain surgeries since birth, two since July. Because of this the Bruning family have celebrated many holidays in the hospital room while she recovers.
Faithlynn and her sister, Mariah were chosen to flip the switch because of their generosity and strength.
Laneigh said the girls have hearts of gold and will do whatever it takes to put a smile on the face of someone else.
Bruning was surrounded by her family as the crowd counted down from 10 before she flipped the switch.
This year’s Blue Jacket Fantasy of Lights features 140 scenes in a nearly 2-mile span around the park. It also includes the Christmas Village, which features holiday crafts, Christmas gifts, jewelry, holiday decor, children’s accessories, cinnamon rolls and other dessert treats. The anchor of the village is a 30-foot by 120-foot Santa Experience tent featuring Christmas crafts for children and visits with Santa.
The attraction normally opens on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, but sponsors chose to introduce the expanded array of lights one week earlier this year.
Themed nights offer free admission to special groups, including first responders and front-line workers on Thursday and teachers theme night on Sunday. The public pays regular price on theme nights. Military were honored during the first free night, on Wednesday.
Admission is $10 a car with buses and vans seating more than 12 paying a higher rate. The drive-through attraction is open from 5:30 p.m. each evening until Dec. 31. More details can be found at bluejacketinc.org.
Blue Jacket has hired graduates of its own Career Academy to staff the event. Blue Jacket Inc.’s mission is to assist adults with employment barriers to find gainful employment.
This marks the 26th season of Fantasy of Lights located in Franke Park next to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. AWS Foundation turned the tradition over to Blue Jacket in 2015. Former AWS Executive Director Lynne Gilmore, now retired, was among the special guests on hand for the official opening.
