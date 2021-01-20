AUBURN — Auburn will take stock of its trees this year, thanks to a state grant award, Mayor Mike Ley said Tuesday.
Every tree in city rights of way, in parks and on other city-owned land will be identified and evaluated in the study.
Auburn has received a grant of up to $23,600 for the tree inventory project, an amount the city will match, Ley told the Auburn Common Council at its meeting in City Hall.
“Troy Ackerman did an awesome job filling out that application,” which reportedly earned the highest score in the state among similar requests, Ley said. Ackerman serves as president of the city Tree Commission, which Ley reactivated last year. He also works as associate superintendent of the Auburn Street Department.
“The intent is to inventory the approximately 5,000 trees along city streets and in city parks and develop a tree management plan, all in 2021,” Ackerman said Wednesday.
“It’s endless, the number of uses” for the study, Ley said.
The city now will choose a consultant for the project, which Ley expects will take the majority of this summer to complete.
At its next meeting Feb. 2, the council will learn the findings of a USI Consultants’ feasibility study for a railroad overpass on the city’s south side.
“We’re excited and look forward to hearing that,” Ley said Tuesday.
The study looked at four potential sites for an overpass to carry traffic across the CSX railroad, which frequently halts traffic with stopped or slow freight trains.
Ley recently hinted that the best site clearly is Wayne Street. In an interview about his outlook for 2021 and beyond, Ley said city leaders will have to decide whether to wait 6-7 years for federal funding to build an overpass or to move more quickly using the city’s own financing.
On another traffic-related topic, the council on Tuesday passed the first reading of an ordinance to require drivers to stop for the signal at a new crosswalk on North Street connecting the YMCA of DeKalb County main building to its soccer fields and Early Learning Center.
In the mayor’s monthly spotlight on organizations that serve the community, the council heard a presentation by Karla Benitez, DeKalb County director for the Bowen Center.
Benitez said the Bowen Center has provided mental health services since 1960 and now operates in 26 Indiana counties. Its Auburn site is on Cardinal Court off South Grandstaff Drive.
The center is the primary treatment provider for the county’s Family Restoration Court. Its student assistance program work with the three largest school districts in DeKalb County, offering 2-3 free sessions available for every student. It has relationships with the Head Start program and the Early Learning Center of the YMCA and is contracted with the Department of Child Services.
