I want to share with you all more about the value of the mediation process. This really is great information for not only if you have an upcoming mediation, but if you are trying to decide if you want to go through the mediation process for your case, if it is not required of you.
If you decide to go through the mediation process, here is what you need to know.
Mediations are typically booked for four-hour half day or eight-hour full day sessions. You may need more time and some mediations are more than a full day, depending on the number of issues needing settled for the case. Mediations are paid for when your mediator walks in, so have your part of the payment ready, which would most probably be half of the total fee due, unless otherwise agreed on prior to your mediation. Example, maybe one party has agreed to pay the full fee.
You need to be open to the process and be there in good faith in trying to reach a settlement agreement. You should be able to let your mediator know what your goals are for your mediation. When or if asked, you should be able to let your mediator know what is in the way of getting your case settled. You need to be able to let your mediator know what needs to be negotiated, why you have not been able to reach an agreement and also if you have anything that is a non negotiable.
Mediation has a very high success rate of cases being settled because the mediation process allows the parties to negotiate their own agreement/settlement.
A misconception about a mediator is that they control the process, but the parties are in control of the entire process. We mediators do not make decisions for the parties, cannot impose a settlement on the parties, and we are just a third party neutral, facilitating the conversation, in hopes of the parties coming to an agreement in their case.
The mediation process is much quicker than if the parties go through the many parts of divorce litigation. That being said, if you do not reach an agreement during your mediation, you can still bring the issues to court.
Another thing about the mediation process is, it is not an all or nothing process. By that, I mean, if you have five things (issues) that need to be settled during your mediation, and through the process have been able to agree on three of the five, then get that part of the agreement signed.
It is OK to reserve the other two issues for another day of mediation (allowing you more time to think about those issues), or those issues can be reserved for the court to decide. In mediation, you can resolve all of your issues, some of your issues, or none of your issues.
I did a mediation several years ago and the parties reached an agreement on their issues. The next day, one of the parties contacted the attorney and said “I changed my mind.” A signed mediated settlement agreement (MSA) is irrevocable, so it is important to know and understand exactly what you are signing when you read it, or while it is being read to you, before signing.
If you are not represented by an attorney, it is OK to enlist (hire) the help from an attorney to go over it with you so that you have a very clear understanding of what it is you are signing.
Remember, the parties are in charge, so your agreement can be as specific as you want it to be. This is valuable information, especially if you have children, because your agreement does not have to be done for a time period of your children reaching the age of 18.
If your children are 8 and 3, then you have 15 years of co-parenting and it is unrealistic to think that you can craft an agreement that will work for 15 years. Craft an agreement that can grow with your children.
Maybe you both agree that something will work until your youngest child enters kindergarten. At that time, revisit the mediation process (or on your own) and craft something for another time period that is realistic and workable for you, your ex and your children.
Being open to the process, attending in good faith and realizing that concessions will need to be made by both sides and thinking creatively about how to fix the issues is how you can easily reach agreements in your case that will save money, save time and reduce anxiety and stress caused by separation and divorce and the entire process. Mediation may be the perfect process for you to get your case settled.
I hope you all have a great week.
