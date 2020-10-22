WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday adopted a $39.28 million budget for 2021.
Advertised expenses include: $23 million in the education fund; $5.7 million in the debt service fund; $9.5 million in the operations fund and $1 million in the rainy day fund.
The 2020 advertised budget was $38.8 million and was approved at $38 million, according to a budget presentation by Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider.
With a 2.1% increase in the district’s assessed valuation, the property tax rate should drop from $0.93 per $100 of assessed valuation to $0.91 — a 2% decrease, according to Snider’s presentation. On an average home value of $150,000, this would be less that a $1 increase for the year, Snider added.
The board also approved a capital projects plan that includes projects that exceed $10,000 and are expected to begin in 2021-2023.
Capital projects for 2021 include: interactive board upgrades for $50,000; classroom furniture upgrades of $50,000; a bus parking lot expansion for $135,000; high school audio-visual connections upgrade for $30,000; bus driver parking lot expansion for $50,000; Country Meadow Elementary School flooring for $50,000; and a sidewalk to connect the grades 6-12 campus to a bike path for $25,000.
Capital projects proposed for 2022 include: district furniture upgrades for $100,000; district technology upgrades for $100,000; district locker replacement for $50,000; and bus wash replacement for $150,000.
Capital projects for 2023 include: district furniture upgrades for $100,000; district technology upgrades for $100,000; and $50,000 for district locker replacement.
In other business Tuesday:
• The board approved two virtual learning flex days for this Friday and Nov. 13. The days will be used for staff professional development and collaboration, as well as continued thorough deep cleaning and disinfecting throughout the district and on school buses, Superintendent Steve Teders said. The days will be used as virtual learning days for all students, and no students will attend school in person.
• The board voted to accept two grants — $1,000 from Drug Free DeKalb County that will be used to pay for an online resource on the dangers associated with vaping; and $500 from McDonald’s that will be used to pay for prizes for student participation in a mini Spanish business course at DeKalb High School.
• In personnel matters, the board accepted the retirement of bus driver Mariah Collins and the resignations of Country Meadow custodian Chris Greuter and district speech language pathologist Lisa Lanphere.
The board approved the appointments of: Country Meadow secretary Kimberly Briskey; middle school paraprofessional Kyle Zabarsky; high school food service employee Christine Woodward; Country Meadow custodian Triciana Bingham; high school second assistant speech coach Delaney Finderson; and high school Academic Super Bowl math coach Fred Hicks.
The board voted to renew the DeKalb Middle School coaching appointments of Baylee Rinehard, seventh-grade volleyball; Ben Rice, seventh-grade boys basketball; Donnetta Betley, eighth-grade volleyball; Carig Fordyce, eighth-grade girls basketball; Austin Freels, soccer assistant; Jarrod Bennet, head boys soccer; Julie Holwerda, tennis; Logan Cochran, head girls soccer; Logan Williams, seventh-grade football assistant; Mike DeVos, head wrestling; Rachel Brown, soccer assistant; and Shalon Getts, cross-country assistant.
