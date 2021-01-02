CORUNNA — Both drivers suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash Friday at 5:42 p.m. on icy S.R. 327, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Michael McCann, 44, of Corunna suffered a fractured collarbone.
Sara Rashed, 31, of Coldwater, Michigan, complained of shoulder pain.
Both were transported to Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn for further medical treatment.
Police said Rashed was traveling north on S.R. 327, approaching the south junction with C.R. 34, when she failed to negotiate an S-curve and lost control on the icy roadway. Her 2007 Jeep Commander traveled off the northeast side of the roadway into the C.R. 34 intersection. It struck a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by McCann in the front driver’s-side door. McCann had been stopped on C.R. 34, waiting to make a right turn.
Rashed’s vehicle traveled north of the intersection, coming to rest off the roadway. McCann’s vehicle came to rest off the north side of C.R. 34 and damaged a stop sign as the result of being struck.
The Garrett Police Department, Corunna Fire Department and Parkview EMS assisted county police.
