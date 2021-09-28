AUBURN — Physician Dr. Scott Armstrong enthusiastically led guests on a tour of Lutheran Health Network’s new Auburn location Thursday afternoon.
He will serve as a family medicine provider at the 22,000-square-foot health care facility located at 510 Smaltz Way in the city in which he was raised.
“This really is his dream — to become a physician and to come back and serve this community,“ said Lutheran Health Network CEO Scott Teffeteller during remarks at Thursday’s ribbon cutting ceremony and open house.
“What this health care center is, it’s really the brainchild of our docs. Our docs are what makes it special. They’re the ones who decided to bring everybody under one roof, from specialists to primary care doctors, to the services that are right here,” Teffeteller said, describing the facility as being “extremely patient-centric.”
Lutheran Health Physicians will offer family medicine and specialty care services, while Dupont Hospital will provide on-site lab and diagnostic imaging.
Auburn Mayor Mike Ley said education and health care are drivers in attracting people to a community.
“Any time we can add a health care provider or we can enhance our school systems, I think it does nothing but build our entire county. This facility here is another way to add to that,” Ley said.
Addressing Thursday’s gathering before leading tours of the facility, Armstrong said, “Today, it’s my sincere pleasure to thank many people who have been involved in this project. It’s a blessing to see all this come together.”
