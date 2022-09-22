AUBURN — Despite a challenging construction season, the city of Auburn saved $32,641.75 on a recent street work project within Auburn Meadows subdivision.
Engineer Daryl McConnell informed the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety of the change order during Thursday’s meeting.
The original price tag on the project, which included the milling and resurfacing of the streets within the subdivision, was $424,834. The project, completed by Brooks Construction, was paid for with Community Crossing grant dollars and was finished earlier this month.
McConnell said additional survey work needs to be done before the city can solidify a plan on the location of a walking bridge over Cedar Creek at 11th Street. The additional survey work has a cost of $3,850.
The city is looking to reconstruct the former CSX railroad iron bridge — which once spanned C.R. 75 east of St. Joe — over Cedar Creek in downtown. Future plans call for the walking bridge to be part of a trail which will take residents to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds and onto Eckhart Park and the ACD Museum corridor.
No final plans are in place for the bridge as the city continues to work with VS Engineering on design services.
McConnell said the project will have to be moved a little to the north to avoid a major storm drain and gas main.
Mayor Mike Ley presented an engagement letter for appraisal services on 47 acres of land on the city’s west side. The city is looking at the potential of purchasing the 47 acres just west of Interstate 69, including the pond that sits on the back portion of the property.
The county currently owns the property.
During a DeKalb County Commissioners meeting earlier this summer, Ley said the city would like to purchase the property to be used as a park in the future. The park would be part of a development taking place on the north side of S.R. 8 across from Home Depot.
The development includes residential housing options, with a portion of the land being owned by Parkview Health.
The appraisal will allow the city and county to come up with a fair offer for the property. The Commissioners have also engaged its own company to complete an appraisal of the property.
The final piece of business was the approval for the police department to purchase four new vehicles in 2023. Police Chief Cory Heffelfinger said the state quote for new Dodge Durangos was $41,650. He presented bids from John Jones Chrysler Dodge Jeep Fiat in Corydon and Thomas Chrysler Dodge Ram of Highland.
