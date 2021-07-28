Indiana Foodways Alliance unveiled its new Indiana Culinary Trails Passport this week.
The passport recommends scores of restaurants across Indiana and provides rewards for visiting them.
Trails in 21 categories include more than a dozen dining places in northeast Indiana. Several local restaurants appear on more than one of the trails.
The trails offer “a great way to discover the flavors and culture in Indiana communities big and small,” the alliance says.
“The restaurants that make up these trails are family-owned, small businesses that play a major role in rural America,” said Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. “This passport program will help these 250-plus establishments thrive and continue to be a part of the heritage and culture of their communities.”
After checking in at 30 eateries, a trail participant will receive a custom pie server. People who make 60 visits to any of the passport locations will earn a tumbler and after 90 visits, participants will receive a hat.
Visitors also can qualify for drawings throughout the year. The first giveaway will be a drawing during the Indiana State Fair for a Blue Gate getaway package at Shipshewana featuring dinner for four at the Blue Gate Restaurant, four tickets to any Blue Gate musical at the Blue Gate Theatre, carriage/buggy rides for four and one suite-level room or two basic rooms at the Blue Gate Garden Inn. A winter getaway to French Lick will be another prize.
People can sign up at visitindiana.com/cuisine to have a passport delivered to their phones by text or email. The pass allows people to check in when visiting a participating restaurant.
Local restaurants appear on these culinary trails:
“A Cut Above”
• The Bridgewater Grille at Bridgewater Golf Club of Auburn offers lunch and casual dinners. The Water’s Edge at Bridgewater “is one of the best fine dining establishments in northeastern Indiana,” the site says, and it has a screened patio overlooking the 18th green and pond.
• Shorty’s Steakhouse in Garrett says it can serve “a mouthwatering steak, amazing seafood, or a quick flavorful burger,’’ plus unique specials.
“Between the Buns Burger Trail”
• 6 Autumns Food & Spirits of Angola highlights its use of local ingredients whenever possible “to create fresh, made-in-house cuisine, as well as wines, micro brews, craft beer and “the largest variety of bourbon north of New Orleans” with a view overlooking Lake Charles.
• Albion Ale House, the home of Guesswork Brewing Co., serves handcrafted brews and burgers, handmade pizzas and salads.
• Mad Anthony Tap Room and The Munchie Emporium in downtown Auburn promotes its eclectic decor, good eats and pints of Mad Brew.
• Shorty’s Steakhouse also appears on this trail.
“Coffee and Tea Room”
• The Kimmell House Inn of southwestern Noble County features a restaurant and coffee bar that are open to the public. “Guests can enjoy a gentle swing on the front porch, a leisurely stroll through the garden, or a laid-back afternoon in the gazebo. In the cooler months, cozy up to the fireplace with a good book and hot cocoa combinations,” the trail guide says.
“Cultural Cuisine”
• Caruso’s Italian Restaurant near Angola says its menu offers “traditional Italian fare made from old family recipes and modern fare with the latest in culinary creativity.”
• Sechler’s Pickle Company in St. Joe touts its wide selection of pickles and tours of the plant where they are produced.
• St. James Restaurant in Avilla says it has received several awards over the years for its outstanding food. “We invite you to experience their history of serving fine food and tradition,” the restaurant says.
“Farm to Table”
• Blue Gate Restaurant & Bakery in downtown Shipshewana promotes its home-style Amish favorites, including more than 29 kinds of pie, with “a warm and inviting atmosphere, great home-style cooking, friendly service and all the baked goods your heart desires.”
• Sechler’s Pickle Co. also appears on this trail.
“Here Fishy, Fishy”
• Lakeview Grille At The Potawatomi Inn at Pokagon State Park, built in 1927, serves fresh home-style meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily.
• Shorty’s Steakhouse and St. James Restaurant also appear on the fish trail.
“Hoosier Brews”
• 6 Autumns Food & Spirits, Albion Ale House and Mad Anthony Tap Room and The Munchies Emporium also appear on this trail promoting fine beers.
“Hoosier Pie”
• Clay’s Family Restaurant of Fremont is “a family-owned restaurant that has been a Steuben county tradition since 1950 … dedicated to the highest standards of both food and service.”
• Fashion Farm Restaurant of Ligonier promotes its “family-owned, friendly farm atmosphere, surrounded by memories of yesteryear.”
• Blue Gate Restaurant & Bakery, Caruso’s Italian Restaurant and The Kimmell House Inn also appear on this trail.
“I Scream for Ice Cream”
• Fashion Farm also appears on this trail.
“Soup, Salad and Sandwich”
• Fashion Farm, The Kimmell House Inn and Mad Anthony Tap Room and The Munchie Emporium also appear on this trail.
“Wine, Wine Anytime”
• Byler Lane Winery in rural Auburn has been serving “quality wines since 2016 ranging from drys to sweets,” overlooking its vineyard and pond.
• Country Heritage Winery & Vineyard near LaOtto maintains more than 70 acres of vineyards and several acres of blueberries to nurture its wines.
• Hartland Winery south of Ashley produces “small batches and handcrafted” wines to serve them at a peak of flavor and freshness. “You are invited to bring your own food or picnic and eat outside, or you can order from two local restaurants and have a meal delivered to the tasting room,” the guide says.
“Winner, Winner Chicken Dinner”
• 6 Autumns Food & Spirits, Blue Gate Restaurant & Bakery, Clay’s Family Restaurant and St. James Restaurant also appear on this trail.
“Za Pizza”
• Mad Anthony Tap Room and The Munchie Emporium also appears on this trail featuring handcrafted pizzas.
