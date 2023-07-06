Community band to premiere 'Auburn Classics'

AUBURN — The Auburn Community Band will present a free admission concert at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St., Auburn.
The band will be performing music ranging from patriotic to early jazz, including Amy Grant and Duke Ellington.
The band will be premiering a new piece of music entitled, “Auburn Classics: A Tribute to our Community Band” composed by DeKalb High School alum, Colby Stackhouse. Stackhouse will conduct the band for the concert and premiere his very composition.
Stackhouse wrote Auburn Classics: A Tribute to our Community Band” in 2020 during the pandemic and has always had a connection to the group. The inspiration for the piece came to Stackhouse with fond memories of enjoying the ACD parade with his family when he was a young boy. The theme of his march is inspired by the antique cars traveling the parade route and was written for The Auburn Community Band. Stackhouse has previously played in the band with one of his former teachers, Tom Laverghetta. Stackhouse currently serves as the band director at Leo High School in Leo-Cedarville.
For more information about the Auburn Community Band, go to acbindiana.org or the band’s Facebook page.
