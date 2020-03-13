AUBURN — Reconstruction of Touring Drive in west Auburn will begin next week, city officials said.
The project will rebuild Touring Drive from 50 feet south of 7th Street (S.R. 8) to the intersection of 15th Street.
It will include shoulder work and under-drain installations on both sides of the street. It will be followed by replacement of concrete curbs and sidewalks, mostly on the east side of the street.
During the project, two-lane traffic will be maintained for both northbound and southbound traffic, with restricted lane widths.
The project will be completed in two phases — first the east side of Touring Drive, followed by the west side of the street.
City officials estimate the entire project will take approximately 12 weeks.
The project will rebuild approximately 840 feet of pavement, ranging from 37 feet to 46 feet wide. The paving process will lay 5 1/2 inches of asphalt on 12 inches of limestone base.
Throughout the project, the contractor will provide vehicle access to all properties by creating temporary drive lanes where needed.
Crosby Excavating won the job with its bid of $387,301.
Touring Drive is one of two street projects in Auburn that will be completed this year with help from a state Community Crossings grant of $494,863. The grant also will help pay for resurfacing of North Street from Grandstaff Drive to 200 feet east of Indiana Avenue.
