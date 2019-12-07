Today
Holiday Bazaar, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Northeastern Indiana Amateur Radio Association regular monthly meeting, 8 a.m. at Richards Restaurant in Auburn. Anyone with an interest in the hobby of amateur radio is welcome to attend. A testing session will be held at the Red Room in the Courthouse Annex from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Auburn Tri Kappa Christmas Boutique, 9 a.m. to noon at DeKalb Middle School; children ages 4-12 can go Christmas shopping for their families; face-painting, breakfast and door prizes. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos.
Craft and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Alvarado United Methodist Church, located at the corner of 800 East and 500 South, Hamilton.
Auburn Home Extension Club Christmas craft show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Exhibit Hall, DeKalb County Fairgrounds, 708 S. Union St., Auburn.
Little Miracles Preschool craft and bake sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St.
New York City-based jazz trio in concert at 7 p.m., Auburn Presbyterian Church, 111 W. 12th Street. The free concert, open to the public, is part of the church’s 175th anniversary celebration.
Sunday
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until the food is gone, $10.
Monday
Soup for the Soul, 3-7 p.m., Sandra D’s Italian Garden Restaurant, 1330 S. Main St., Auburn. There will be 10 different types of soup offered for freewill donations to Woodburn Christian Children’s Home.
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Auburn Community Band Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Betz Nursing Home, Auburn.
Tuesday
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Santa’s Chalet, 4-6 p.m., Courtyard Park, 7th and Cedar streets, downtown Auburn; visits and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday
Auburn Plaza temporary library farewell parties, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. at 1029 W. 7th St., Auburn, with hot cocoa and cookies served; sponsored by Eckhart Public Library.
Thursday
Auburn Classic Noon Lions Club meeting, noon, Bridgewater Golf Club, 1818 Morningstar Road, Auburn.
Santa’s Chalet, 4-6 p.m., Courtyard Park, 7th and Cedar streets, downtown Auburn; visits and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Friday, Dec. 13
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater presents “The Nutcracker”, 7 p.m., Middaugh Hall, DeKalb County Fairgrounds. Tickets $12 adults, $10 seniors and students.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Santa’s Chalet, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Courtyard Park, 7th and Cedar streets, downtown Auburn; visits and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and a reindeer.
Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater presents “The Nutcracker”, 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., Middaugh Hall, DeKalb County Fairgrounds. Tickets $12 adults, $10 seniors and students.
DeKalb Community Holiday Sing, 6-7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn; led by the DeKalb High School choirs; followed by refreshments and caroling throughout Auburn.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater presents “The Nutcracker”, 2:30 p.m., Middaugh Hall, DeKalb County Fairgrounds. Tickets $12 adults, $10 seniors and students.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Santa’s Chalet, 4-6 p.m., Courtyard Park, 7th and Cedar streets, downtown Auburn; visits and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m; meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
American Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn; visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS to make an appointment or for more information.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Santa’s Chalet, 4-6 p.m., Courtyard Park, 7th and Cedar streets, downtown Auburn; visits and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Santa’s Chalet, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Courtyard Park, 7th and Cedar streets, downtown Auburn; visits and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and a reindeer.
Monday, Dec. 23
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Friday, Jan. 10
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Sunday, Jan. 13
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Friday, Jan 24
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Friday, Feb. 14
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Friday, Feb. 28
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Sunday, March 8
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Friday, March 13
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Friday, March 27
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Friday, April 10
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Sunday, April 12
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Friday, April 24
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Friday, May 8
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna
