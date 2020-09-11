FORT WAYNE — The Indiana Department of Transportation will host open interviews for more than 100 winter seasonal positions on Tuesday and again on Oct. 15 at from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In Northeast Indiana, hiring events will take place at:
• Fort Wayne Subdistrict Office, 5333 Hatfield Road, Fort Wayne;
• Elkhart Subdistrict Office, 58905 C.R. 9, Elkhart; and
• Wabash Subdistrict Office, 1290 Manchester Ave., Wabash.
Winter seasonal positions run from November through March at a starting pay of $16 per hour. INDOT offers $250 sign-on and $500 retention bonuses for eligible candidates. Candidates should have a valid driver's license and commercial driver's license. A high school diploma or GED is preferred, but not required.
Candidates can visit INDOTjobs.com to learn more and register. Registration is not required to attend the event, but INDOT recruiters will contact pre-registered participants directly with additional instructions and details prior to the event. People can email careers@indot.in.gov with questions.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks are required and social distancing will be observed at INDOT hiring events.
