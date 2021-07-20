AUBURN — Fire Prevention Week is a little over two months away, but Joyce Hefty-Covell, a State Farm agent in Auburn, is planning ahead.
On Tuesday, Hefty-Covell presented Auburn Fire Chief Mike VanZile with 100 fire prevention safety kits to be given away to area children during Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 4-11.
During the week, members of the Auburn Fire Department will work with area children to stress the simple but important actions that can be taken to keep themselves safe.
This year's kits included educational fire prevention materials about kitchen fires for homeowners and children.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Almost half (44%) of reported home fires started in the kitchen. Two-thirds (66%) of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.
"A cooking fire can grow quickly," said Hefty-Covell. "I have seen many homes damaged and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented."
Safety tips to prevent cooking fires:
• You have to be alert when cooking. You won't be alert if you are sleepy, have taken medicine or drugs, or consumed alcohol that makes you drowsy.
• Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you're cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.
• Have a "kid-free zone" of at least 3 feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared of carried.
For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and cooking fire prevention, visit fpw.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.