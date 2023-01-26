AUBURN — The DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association recently donated to several community organizations in DeKalb County.
The Horsemen’s Association provided donations to: Warm-A-Heart in Waterloo; Butler Food Pantry; SonShine Ministries Food Pantry in Auburn; St. Martin’s Healthcare in Garrett; and Holiday Helpers in Garrett.
Founded in 1940, the DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association has over 100 members and operates the Draft Animal Museum located at 5873 C.R. 427, Auburn. The Association provides horse-drawn wagon services for parades, funerals, private and public events in addition to promoting draft animals through history, education, and demonstration.
The association’s current project is the resurrection of the 1860s “Mackel Barn” that has been moved from northern Allen County to the Draft Animal Museum farm south of Auburn.
The newly elected DCHA officers for 2023 are: Ed Steele, president; Terry King, vice president; Mark Carunchia, secretary/treasurer; and Bill Knott, Dick Griffis and Steve Kruckeberg, directors.
