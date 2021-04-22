The towns of Ashley and Hudson will hold their Annual Town Wide Garage Sales on May 1 and June 5, town officials said.
The annual spring cleanup for both towns will be on June 14.
For details, people may contract the Ashley clerk-treasurer at 587-9276 or the Hudson clerk-treasurer at 587-9500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.