WATERLOO — DeKalb High School is inviting military veterans and service men and women to attend a program in their honor Monday, on Veterans Day.
Veterans and active military members may arrive at the school beginning at 1:30 p.m. and check in at the main office, Door No. 1. They will proceed to a brief reception in the Media Center, then to the gymnasium at 2:15 p.m. The assembly will end at approximately 3:20 p.m.
Students and guests will hear from U.S. Marine Corps veteran Gary Gill, who served from1988-1992, including the Gulf War, as a helicopter mechanic. Gill will share about his service, schooling and deployment. He now works as a lead engineer at Eaton Corp. in Auburn.
Also speaking will be Hunter Martin, who graduated from DeKalb High School in 2014 and enlisted in the U.S.. Marine Corps. Martin completed his enlistment and now is serving in the U.S. Army National Guard.
DeKalb High School students may invite family members who have served or are serving in any branch of the U.S. military to attend and sit in the honor seats next to the speakers as the school thanks them for their service. The public also is invited to attend.
An RSVP from guests is not required, but would be helpful, a school official said. To make a reservation, call the school at 920-1012.
