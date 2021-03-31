AUBURN — Saturday morning saw a successful turnout for the Auburn Conservation Team’s first major event of 2021, with more than 40 people of all ages gathered near the corner of Touring Drive and Rohm Drive, organizers said.
Participants collected and disposed of about three pickup trucks’ worth of trash that had accumulated on the city-owned 15th Street Wetlands, an area designated as a future city park.
Retired teacher and Auburn resident Connie Fullerton was one of several frequent Auburn Park Board meeting attendees at the community event. She brought her 7-year-old grandson, Alexander.
“He had a great time. (He) loved climbing on all the fallen trees and walking through the marshy wet area,” Fullerton said. She added, “I was pleasantly surprised to see so many people and children.”
Auburn’s Water Pollution Department provided refreshments and information on storm water management. The department also assisted in getting items recycled and in transporting the remaining items to the landfill. The Home Depot in Auburn reached out to ACT to provide items such as work gloves and trash grabbers. Several employees also donated their time to the cause.
Currently the area is labeled on the city park department’s website as a “future park,” and it is already zoned for parks and recreation. Many of the people who volunteered for the community cleanup event on Saturday shared their excitement that this area could become a protected wetlands, safe from development, an ACT spokesperson said. The city took ownership of the 16.63 acres in December 1998.
Right now Indiana wetlands are in danger of losing some of their legal protection, ACT said in a news release. Indiana Senate Bill 389 seeks to repeal the law requiring a permit from the Department of Environmental management to build on an isolated wetland. The bill is supported by the Indiana Builders Association.
Those opposed to S.B. 389 include a variety of wildlife and environmental groups, ACT said. Marnie Urso, policy director for the Audubon Great Lakes chapter, said, “Over the past century, Indiana has lost more than 85% of its original wetlands as a result of human development, invasive species and increased flooding and rapid fluctuations of Great Lakes water levels brought on by climate change.” Wetlands, though, are integral in stormwater management, flood prevention, improving water quality, and in providing vital habitat to many wildlife species, ACT said.
ACT co-founders Cody Burniston, Janet Canino and Bill Ward said they welcome others to join the group and participate in future community events. To learn about upcoming community clean-ups or to see photos from the group’s latest events, go online to facebook.com/AuburnConservationTeam.
