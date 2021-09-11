Local police officers make 11 arrests
AUBURN — Law enforcement officers working in DeKalb County made 11 arrests between Sept. 6-9, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Jeanne Wideman, 81, of the 1200 block of West Mill Street, Angola, was arrested at 1:55 p.m. Sept. 6 by Garrett Police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Terry Mitchell, 32, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 11:58 a.m. Sept. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Mark Wainwright, 32, of the 700 block of Helen Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 4:17 p.m. Sept. 6 by Garrett Police on a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Samuel Walters, 41, of the 200 block of West State Street, Ashley, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Sept. 7 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Joshua Sauer, 33, of the 200 block of South Britton Street, Garrett, was arrested at 4:17 p.m. Sept. 7 by Garrett Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Karen Howe, 62, of the 11000 block East, C.R. 350 South, LaGrange, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
David Flauding, 32, of the 100 block of Forrest Park Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 12:38 p.m. Sept. 8 by Garrett Police on a charge of theft, a Level 5 felony.
Vincent Welty, 30, of the 5000 block of Maple Ridge Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6:54 a.m. Sept. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of carrying a handgun without a license and resisting law enforcement, both Class A misdemeanors and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Thomas Pinson, 21, of the 2500 block of C.R. 100 North, Waterloo, was arrested at 9:21 a.m. Sept. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Kassandra Maggert, 33, of the 1400 block of Shire Drive, Angola, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Chantel Bahney, 28, of the 1000 block of Old Brick Road, Auburn, was arrested at 4:31 p.m. Sept. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.