ST. JOE — The John Houlton Chapter, NSDAR, met Saturday, Oct. 9, in St. Joe with Regent Nancy Brickley and Chaplain Janice Dantzer conducting a service at Riverside Cemetery honoring the memory of former Regent Mary Jane Smith. Brickley opened the meeting with the chapter ritual and tabled general business. Members paid tribute to Smith as they dedicated the placement of a DAR insignia on Smith’s gravestone. Attending the service were organizing chapter member Miriam Carnahan and cenealogist Jane Feyl.
Members received an invitation to the Jan 15, 2022, 120th anniversary celebration of the Mary Penrose Wayne Chapter at the History Center. Brickley informed the chapter it was honored with an Achievement Level 1 Award for 2020 by National, as well as receiving awards by the National Membership Committee, for the Luminary Challenge Shimmer Award, and by the DAR Service for Veterans Committee for the chapter’s local support of women veterans. Members also were invited to the 241st anniversary ceremony of the battle between Col. Augustin de la Balme and Chief Little Turtle during the Revolutionary War.
The program was presented by Elizabeth Chmiel, daughter of Smith, who explained details about the DAR insignia, as well as the purchase, permission, and placement of a DAR insignia on a member’s gravestone. After the program, members met at the Cracker Barrell Restaurant in Auburn, for lunch.
The next meeting will be November 13, 2021, at the Willennar Genealogy Center at Eckhart Public Library.
