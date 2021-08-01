AUBURN — Officers from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a brief pursuit Saturday night around 10:50 p.m.
The stolen vehicle a Ford Explorer belonging to Reading Emergency Unit, out of Hillsdale County, Michigan was spotted while an officer was sitting at the cross-over at the 329 mile marker on Interstate 69.
The officer was advised the stolen vehicle was full of narcotics and was being monitored by the Hillsdale Police Department, in Michigan. The deputy began the chase at the 329 mile marker in the southbound lanes on the interstate.
The vehicle driven by Thomas, McGuire, of Ohio failed to stop and lead deputies on a vehicle pursuit. The Garrett Police Department positioned near the 326 mile marker deployed stop sticks to deflate the tires of the vehicle.
The stop sticks deflated the two passenger side tires and the vehicle stopped along the berm at the 324 mile marker. McGuire was then taken into custody without incident.
The southbound lanes on the interstate was shut down for approximately five minutes while the driver was taken into custody. The driver was transported to the DeKalb County Jail where he was booked in on felony resisting law enforcement and theft.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by Auburn Police Department, Garrett Police Department, Waterloo Police Department and Hillsdale Police Department.
