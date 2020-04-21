AUBURN — The Community Foundation DeKalb County celebrated the milestone of becoming a $20 million organization in 2019, according to the foundation’s 2019 annual report, released recently.
“This was accomplished thanks to many generous donors who have established over 100 funds with us, but also includes the committed work of so many individuals,” the foundation’s executive director, Tanya Young, said in the report.
According to the report, as of Dec. 31, 2019, the foundation’s assets totaled $20.1 million. Five new funds were created in 2019, bringing the number of funds to 184.
Also during 2019, the foundation supported 151 organizations, awarding 288 grants totaling $628,000. Of those funds, $209,315 were in grants focusing on community development and $199,258 went to human services. The remainder went to grants focusing on education, arts and culture, youth, health, the environment and recreation.
DeKalb’s VOICE, the foundation’s youth philanthropy group, awarded 22 grants totaling $13,200, the report shows. The grants went to areas supporting education, community development, human services and youth.
The Mother Goose on the Loose giving circle, created to support adult and children’s literacy opportunities, awarded $5,000 to seven DeKalb County organizations for their literacy programs.
Also during 2019, the foundation awarded 58 scholarships totaling $138,000.
“We are poised to encourage positive, lasting change in our community. We also continue to build awareness about pressing issues,” Young said in the report.
She noted that during 2019, the foundation took an active role in completing a community needs assessment, made possible through the support of the Lilly Endowment’s Giving Indiana Funds for Tomorrow.
Young noted that 2019 also was a year of leadership transition, with the retirements of 17-year foundation staff member Judy Sorg and 10-year board member Ian Mercer. The foundation also welcomed new board members Loraine Hartranft, Jennifer Bell and Angie Holt.
