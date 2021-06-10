NOTRE DAME — Libbey Detcher of Garrett and Madison Kinniry of Spencerville have been earned recognition on the dean's list for the 2021 spring semester at Saint Mary's College in Notre Dame.
Students must achieve at least a 3.6 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale while being enrolled for at least 12 credit hours, have no incompletes and no grade lower than a C.
