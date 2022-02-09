FORT WAYNE — Although it may seem like winter is a bad time to think about gardening, now is the time many growers plan and place plant orders for spring.
With local food more popular than ever, a club in Fort Wayne is dedicated to helping new and experienced growers learn and address questions about the many challenges that come with planting, grafting, growing and harvesting fruit in northeast Indiana.
Three Rivers Fruit Growers Club is a group and community that promotes the sustainable growing and enjoyment of fruit through opportunities such as workshops, lectures, field trips and community involvement. It is free to become a member and free for anyone to attend meetings.
Guests and members are invited to attend each meeting to learn from presenters and ask questions of other growers in the area about planning for, planting and growing fruit.
Meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at Broadview Landscaping & Nursery, 13206 Tonkel Rd., Fort Wayne. This year’s meetings will be: Feb. 15; March 15; April 19; May 17; June 21; July 19, 2022; Aug. 16, 2022; Sept. 20; Oct. 18; Nov. 15; and Dec. 20.
For more information about the club and its activities, visit the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TRFG15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.