AUBURN — The people of St. Andrew Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Auburn will share their worship music with the community Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater.
The St. Andrew praise band will present “A Night of Praise: The Best Worship Music of yesterday and Today.”
The band features the talents of Mike Wermer on the piano. Wermer studied church music at Moody Bible Institute and has been leading worship for more than two decades.
Singing lead and playing guitar is Sarah Reasner, who spent nine years in the U. S. Navy Band prior to moving to Auburn. Her singing, including original compositions, can be found online or social media by searching Akhamie Music. Two of Reasner’s daughters also will join the band Friday. Molly Reasner will sing on her mother’s originals. Penelope Reasner also will perform in a feature with Molly.
Julia Sprouse provides backup vocals and harmony. As well as singing at St. Andrew, she also tours regionally with musical group Tehillah.
Len Feddema plays the drums, having just picked them up in 2018, but bringing with him a lifetime of musical experiences.
“I’d been in music all my life — sang, played in bands, played trumpet and all that, and I’d always had this rhythm in my head,” Feddema said of his desire to play the drums.
Margie Wermer is the newest member of the group and Friday will mark her debut performance on bass guitar with the band. She has been practicing playing the bass since the end of March.
“I played the bass at another church years ago … There was a bass there and a gentleman showed me how to play. The songs were much simpler. That would have been fifty-ish years ago,” she said.
“When we left the church I left the bass and hadn’t played it again until we had a bass player here that left, and the bass guitar was sitting up on the stage and I just had this feeling within me, a deep feeling, that I wanted to play it. So I had told Michael, my son, that I would love to play the bass, ‘but please don’t tell anybody because I want God to tell me to play the bass.’ And our pastor got up and turned around before the sermon. He pointed to that purple bass and said, ‘Somebody in the sanctuary needs to play that bass.’ And there I was sitting right over there … So that same week I went down to Sweetwater, bought my bass and got me an amp and this is my first time playing.”
Wermer said she is self-taught but eventually will take lessons to learn how to do runs on the bass.
“I’ve got to get over Friday night before I do any runs,” she said with a smile.
Reasner, a former U.S. Navy Band vocalist, has been singing since she was a child. Growing up in Alaska she participated in traditional choirs and was in the Alaska Children’s Choir while in high school. While in the Navy she also was a member of a rock band for nine years, she said.
“I just got back into (song) writing last year. I was re-connected with a Navy Band friend of mine,” Reasner said.
“We were back in the studio … we’re doing two of those at the concert on Friday.”
Reasner said in selecting music for Friday’s concert, the band is pulling from its “heavy hitters … our most loved, most singable, the ones that we see the congregation really worshiping to. We’re already a very diverse church in many regards but music as well.”
Friday evening’s musical lineup will include classics like “Blessed Assurance”, modern greats like Rend Collective’s “My Lighthouse,” and a remix of the old song “Sanctuary.”
The outdoor theater is located at 301 S. Center St. in Auburn, adjacent to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, and has plenty of off street parking available.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Admission is free but donations to the outdoor theater are accepted. Those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. The grounds are professionally sprayed for mosquitoes and the event will take place, rain or shine.
