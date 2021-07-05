Students named to Manchester dean's list
NORTH MANCHESTER — Kylie Castator of Garrett and Megan Hite of St. Joe have been named to the dean's list for the 2021 spring semester at Manchester University.
Castator is majoring in biology-chemistry. Hite is majoring in health communication and global health.
Students earning a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least 12 semester hours with no more than three hours of pass/not pass grades are included on the dean's list.
