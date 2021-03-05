AUBURN — A benefit concert Sunday will showcase the talents of two former U.S. Navy musicians.
Sarah Reasner of Auburn and Cami Akhamie Kies of Jacksonville, Florida, will perform contemporary worship and inspirational songs from their recent album, “I Choose Love,” and a new album project.
The concert will begin at 5 p.m. in St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 316 W. 4th St., where Reasner plays in the praise band and her husband, Adam, is pastor.
Limited seating will be available in the sanctuary, with masks required. The concert also will be streamed live on a YouTube link listed at the end of this story.
Kies is visiting northeast Indiana this weekend to join Reasner in recording an album and live concert at the new Silverbirch Studios in Fort Wayne. It will be the first in a series of eight live concerts recorded by Silverbirch, featuring Fort Wayne-area performers and producers.
Their song lineup at the church concert will include “Christmas Vibes,” composed by Reasner’s daughter, Penelope, 8. Pianist Mike Wermer and vocalist Julie Spouse also will perform, as well as Reasner’s older daughter, Molly, 12.
“I have a lot of tiny musicians in my family — beautiful voices,” Reasner said. “Cami’s been a huge encourager for that.”
At the Sunday concert, donations will be accepted for Image of Hope Ranch in rural Auburn to support its programs serving children, teens, adults and families who are struggling emotionally.
Reasner and Kies recorded a music video for one of their album’s songs, “All Glory to You,” at the ranch last year. It features girls who have been helped by the ranch and its horses.
The song is “kind of their mission statement” and will be used in outreach by the nonprofit ranch, Reasner said.
Reasner and Kies met in the Navy in 2013, near the end of their careers with military bands that act as musical ambassadors in the U.S. and abroad. Reasner served mostly in Italy, while Kies was in Japan.
When Kies, a percussionist and rapper, first heard Reasner sing, she thought to herself, “I hope I get to play with her someday,” she recalled.
They began collaborating on their album in April 2020, sending musical tracks back and forth and learning how to assemble songs digitally.
“It’s kind of cool that we are able to create something so musical and creative without actually even being within the same space,” Kies said this week at the church.
“It takes so much time to do back and forth. We both are full-time moms, too,” Reasner said.
“I’ve tried this with several other musicians, and people just aren’t dedicated enough,” but Reasner is an exception, Kies said.
This weekend, the duo finally will record together in the same studio — Silverbirch, built by Austin Hogan of Fort Wayne, who helps with sound at St. Andrew church, and his partners.
The carefully planned studio, completed in January, is designed for “a really high-quality capturing of a performance,” Hogan said.
“Think ‘NPR Tiny Desk’” for the style of this weekend’s recorded concert, Hogan said. It will be even more, however.
“We’ll also take you behind the scenes,” including interviews with Reasner and Kies “about the energy that comes with doing things live,” he said.
The result of the recording session will be released March 19 at 8 p.m. on YouTube, Facebook and the silverbirch.studio website, with no charge to watch it.
