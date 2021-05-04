AUBURN — Two drivers sustained injuries in a crash south of Auburn at 7:53 a.m. Tuesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Pedro Rios, 22, of Fort Wayne had knee pain. Rebecca Minser, 58, of Auburn had pain in her head, neck and chest. An ambulance took Minser to an area hospital, where she was reported in fair condition.
Police said Minser was facing westbound on C.R. 72 at the DeKalb-Allen county line, preparing to turn left onto Tonkel Road. She pulled her 2020 BMW X3 out in front of Rios’s northbound 2007 Honda CRV and was struck. A witness told police that it did not appear that the BMW stopped for the stop sign at the intersection.
Airbags deployed in both vehicles. Police rated the BMW a total loss and estimated at least $1,000 in damage to the Honda.
Parkview DeKalb EMS, the Jackson Township Fire Department, Brent’s Auto and Jeff’s Auto assisted county police.
