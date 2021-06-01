Officers arrest 27
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 27 people from May 24-31, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Sterling Bastin, 55, of the 8800 block of North C.R. 260W, Wawaka, was arrested May 24 at 5:33 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of driving as a habitual traffic violator after lifetime suspension, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Caitlin Gonser, 23, of the 1400 block of S.R. 427, Waterloo, was arrested May 26 at 2:28 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Dawn Rice, 57, of the 4600 block of North C.R. 300W, Fremont, was arrested May 26 at 4:42 p.m. by the Indiana State Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor.
Michael Schorey, 64, of the 800 block of West Edge Drive, Auburn,
was arrested May 27 at 1:02 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department
on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Phillip Ringer, 56, of the 3400 block of U.S. 6, Waterloo, was arrested May 27 at 4:14 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Brian Ball, 45, of the 5200 block of West U.S. Highway 20, Angola,
was arrested May 27 at 4:46 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Deserea McConnell, 23, of the 6000 block of North Market Street, Orland,
was arrested May 27 at 10:36 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department
on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Tiffany Johnson, 43, of the 400 block of North Beech Street, Butler, was arrested May 27 at 5:08 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for a charge of nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Shane Budowski, 40, of the 200 block of South 2nd Street, Garrett, was arrested May 28 at 1:09 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Nicholas Klein, 41, of the 700 block of Oakdale, Garrett, was arrested May 28 at 8:35 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for a charge of driving while suspended with a prior offense, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nicholas Coburn, 35, of the 1600 block of South Road, Garrett, was arrested May 28 at 11:30 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Brian Mills, 37, of the 3000 block of Darby Street, Midland, Michigan, was arrested May 28 at 8:40 p.m. by the Indiana State Police on a charge of
operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor.
Joseph Lawler, 34, of the 300 block of Depot Street, Butler, was arrested May 28 at 9:30 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony; and strangulation, also a Level 6 felony.
Bianca Nichols, 19, of the 200 block of West State Street, Ashley, was arrested May 28 at 9:57 p.m. by the Ashley Police Department on charges of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and illegal possession, consumption or transportation of alcohol by minor, a Class C misdemeanor.
Dustin Kessler, 28, of the 2000 block of U.S. 6, Waterloo, was arrested May 29 at 5:10 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Tyler Day, 21, of the 800 block of East Seventh Street, Auburn, was arrested May 29 at 4:40 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; theft, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Joshua Black, 41, of the 300 block of Ruth Ann Drive, Defiance, Ohio, was arrested May 29 at 8:30 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department
on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
O.C. Johnson, 23, of the 100 block of South Peters Street, Garrett,
was arrested May 30 at 12:32 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department
on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under 18, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Stephen Collins, 29, of the 1000 block of Adam Avenue, Auburn,
was arrested May 30 at 1:36 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department
on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Dakota Poynter, 20, of the 5200 block of Turbo Trail, Fort Wayne, was arrested May 30 at 3:25 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Bryit Sumner, 24, of the 500 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested May 30 at 10:24 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department
on charges of operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration in blood or breath and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Cole Bowers, 21, of the 1200 block of North Franklin Street, Garrett,
was arrested May 30 at 5:40 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department
on charges of burglary, a Level 2 felony; criminal confinement, a Level 3 felony; robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 3 felony; and intimidation, a Level 5 felony.
Sara Jessup, 45, of the 100 block of South Broadway Street, Butler,
was arrested May 30 at 8:45 p.m. by the Butler Police Department
on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Zhonn Bowser, 37, of the 5100 block of C.R. 56, St. Joe, was arrested May 30 at 8:55 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
David Fisher, 46, of the 4900 block of S.R. 101, Butler, was arrested May 31 at 1:55 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Michael Baker, 26, of the 500 block of North Center Street, Waterloo,
was arrested May 31 at 2:08 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department
on charges of possession of paraphernalia with a prior offense, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Joshua Swallows, 39, of the 100 block of Walnut Street, Butler, was arrested May 31 at 1:47 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with nonsupport of dependent, a Level 5 felony.
