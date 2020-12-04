AUBURN — Worldwide Auctioneers will conduct its annual Scottsdale Auction as a live and digital event at its home office in Auburn, rather than at the usual Arizona venue.
The company said its boutique sale now ia scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 23, at 11 a.m. at its headquarters in Kruse Plaza southwest of Auburn.
The sale will feature a hand-selected offering of prewar automobiles, classics, sports, exotics and select American muscle cars, with 80% of consignments offered without reserve, the auction company said.
“Hosting the Scottsdale Auction in Auburn is the culmination of what has been an extraordinary year for all of us,” said Rod Egan, principal and auctioneer for Worldwide.
“The decision to move our Arizona sale to Indiana in the new year was an easy one, given the curtailment and cancellation of so many of the live events that make up a traditional Arizona car week, amid ongoing health and safety concerns,” Egan added.
“We have already accommodated a very safe and successful live sale here in the fall with our Auburn Auction. The facility is ideally suited to the moment; extremely spacious and climate-controlled, with all recommended public health measures already in place and ample car storage. Holding the sale in Auburn at this moment in time presents buyers and sellers with the most safe, secure and dynamic live auction environment and the ability to bid in person, on three online platforms, as well as placing absentee and telephone bids.”
Among the sale’s pre-war consignments is a rare 1934 Packard Twelve 1107 Phaeton used by President Franklin D. Roosevelt for the Chicago dedication parade.
Also up for bids is the Steelewood Collection of 20 “woodie wagons,” selling without reserve. Highlights include an award-winning 1947 Mercury and a fully restored 1950 Mercury, one of only three known to exist, the company said.
Among the modern sports and supercars in the lineup are a 2017 Ford GT, a 1985 Ferrari 308 FTS Quattrovalvole, 2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta and 1958 Scarab MkI Continuation Race Car.
Worldwide’s normal annual schedule includes The Scottsdale Auction in January, The Pacific Grove Auction on the Monterey Peninsula in August, The Auburn Auction, held over Labor Day Weekend, and stand-alone auctions of significant private collections.
(0) comments
