AUBURN — A car slid into a DeKalb County sheriff’s deputy’s car Saturday morning on icy Interstate 69, Sheriff David Cserep II said.
Deputy Mathew Haber, 38, of Auburn was taken to Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn to be checked. Haber said he was OK, but did complain of back pain, Cserep said.
Haber’s K-9 partner, 3-year-old Rico, who was in the back seat of the police car, was transported to Auburn Hills Animal Hospital in Auburn to be checked for an abrasion to his head, the sheriff said.
Samual C. Crago, 20, of Fort Wayne, the driver of a 2004 Ford Mustang that struck the police car, was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center at Fort Wayne for treatment of severe bleeding from his face.
The crash occurred at approximately 9:42 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-69 at the 328 mile marker on the west edge of Auburn.
Haber was inside his 2019 Dodge Charger patrol car, south of the C.R. 48 overpass bridge, in the right lane with his car’s emergency lights on. Using an amber directional arrow on his car, he was directing cars to the passing lane, providing protection for Deputy Brady Thomas, who was working at a crash north of the bridge, over the crest of a hill about one-quarter mile ahead..
Crago told police that as he approached the bridge, he attempted to reduce speed. He lost control and his car slid sideways, with it’s driver’s side striking the rear of Haber’s patrol car.
A police report said Crago told police he was traveling approximately 70 mph. He was cited for allegedly driving at a speed too fast for weather conditions.
Indiana State Police investigated the crash. The Auburn Fire Department and Parkview DeKalb EMS assisted at the crash scene.
