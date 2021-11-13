AUBURN — As one commissioner worked with representatives from Mosaic Building Solutions to clear up construction issues at the DeKalb County Community Corrections building, DeKalb County Commissioner Mike Watson updated the DeKalb County Council on the issue Tuesday.
Commissioner Todd Sanderson met with representatives from Mosaic Building Solutions to begin repair work on lighting issues at the facility which opened on Feb. 4, 2020.
The commissioners have been working with contractors over the past months to finish up the project so final payments can be made and the project can be closed. The commissioners are currently holding around $80,000 from Mosaic until projects are completed to their standards.
Watson told the council that the majority of the ceiling lights in the four housing pods weren’t installed correctly and are pulling away from the ceiling.
Watson also advised the council of the shortfall in funding for 2021 at the facility as Executive Director Kellie Knauer asked the commissioners for an additional $14,000 to cover utility costs and other needs at the facility at its Nov. 1 meeting.
The commissioners approved covering the majority of the shortfall if Knauer would use remaining grant funding to cover the other expenses.
“We have to give this Community Corrections sufficient time to meet the goals we set for them,” said Council President Rick Ring. “It isn’t going to occur in one year.”
He went on to say that the building issues and the shortfall in funding have caused concerns for everyone.
“We have to give them time to reach full capacity,” Ring said.
Watson said Knauer is continuing to work with the committee — including the prosecutor, judges and law enforcement — on getting more people to buy into the program.
Knauer recently reported that 13 inmates were recommended for the program and all 13 turned it down, saying they would rather sit in jail than be part of the work release program.
Ring said the facility was never built to relieve pressure on the jail as the highest number of inmates are awaiting pretrial. Only those inmates who are sentenced and qualify for the program are recommended to the program.
“Part of the question right now is how to incentivize inmates to take part in the Community Corrections program,” Watson said.
The council and commissioners are hoping the budgeting for the facility is better in 2022 as there is now a guideline of expenses to go off of. When the 2021 budget was made, there was no guideline of expenses, it was just a guess.
During the commissioners report to council, Watson also updated the council on redistricting efforts for the DeKalb County Commissioners and Council.
A public hearing on the new districts will be held at 9 a.m. Monday in the Commissioners Courtroom. At that time, the commissioners will vote on the approval of districts. They are then sent off to the state for final approval.
